Zorn announces East Buffalo supervisor candidacy

LEWISBURG — Tom Zorn has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination as East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisor. His name will be on the ballot on the May 16 primary.
He previously had served as EBT supervisor from 2010 through 2015. During his term he was instrumental in building a new township complex, assisted in developing the Penn House Commons shopping development, helped to form the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, supported and strengthened the William Cameron Engine Company fire department, modernized the township government and hired a township manager, and helped to bring single stream recycling to EBT, all while keeping municipal real estate taxes at minimal increases.
