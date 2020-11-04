LEWISBURG — Lewisburg officials have again hoped for a revival of a Town Gown Committee.
Mayor Judy Wagner and former Town Gown Committee member Kathryn Morris each recounted the value of the committee which brought a variety of community interests together with Bucknell University.
Participation slipped until the committee stopped meeting a few years ago. Talk of reviving it has been heard periodically.
Wagner hoped the committee could be reconfigured to address all areas where the community and university intersect.
"Last time it was more centered on off-campus living," Wagner said. "Our focus was a lot of the negative. I would like to focus on the positive."
Wagner said input on the committee came from university and borough representatives as well as East Buffalo Township (EBT), law enforcement and Evangelical Community Hospital. University parents, public safety and other official were also involved.
Wagner said there was still room to reach out. She said a renewed Town Gown Committee could serve as more than a sounding board for complaints about students.
"I think we need to reach out and have more of the other stakeholders in the community at the table," Wagner said. "So we could have a better exchange of information and we all know what is going on in our community."
Wagner observed that even the United States Penitentiary at Lewisburg has a Community Relations Board.
"The missions are different," Wagner conceded. "(But) the idea that we could have other community people at the table for an exchange of ideas and communications I think could be a really healthy way to go."
Wagner credited Amy Badal, Bucknell University dean of students and Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital for their contributions at the time.
"We can focus on the positive aspect of how we are working together and tackle problems as well," Wagner said. "But we don't need to be problem-focused. We need to be interactive in terms of where we want to go."
While borough policy did not directly come out of the Town Gown Committee, policy changes were previewed and improved there.
Morris, former council member and still an at-large member of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission, also said community interests were well-represented. Real estate agents, the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation, the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and the Bucknell Student Government were also there.
"There was a wide group of people sitting around a table to really look at what are the issues the community as a whole needs to address," Morris recalled. "Unfortunately, it sometimes it turned out to be a gripe against some of the student population."
Morris said the first Town Gown Committee sometimes drifted from its original objectives. The dependence the borough and the university have on each other needed to be maintained.
"We need to be able to keep those lines of communication open," Morris said. "We need to be able to look at what are the big issues. Not the tiny little things like there were too many students at a party. That's important, but it is not the kind of issues that Town Gown should be addressing from my point of view."
Morris hoped the committee would regroup to address specific issues, but to date it has not happened. Wagner added that a clear objective or mission statement should be written if the committee is revived.
