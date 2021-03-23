A resource for motorists

MONTOURSVILLE — Four regional traffic centers situated across Pennsylvania gather the data which powers a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) website which motorists can turn to for the latest roadway travel conditions.
Maggie Baker, PennDOT Community Relations coordinator, said 511pa.com is an invaluable resource for motorists.
“It allows motorists to check the conditions of the roadways prior to leaving their homes,” she said, of the site.
“Because we’re coming into construction season, it’s a great tool,” Baker added. “You can see active construction zones, restricted and disruptive roadways and incidents.”
According to Baker, a “Check My Route” tool on the site allows individuals to receive travel alerts related to roads they plan to travel.
“It also provides information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information,” she said, of the website.
The site also includes access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras across Pennsylvania, information on Pennsylvania Bike Routes, and a map of park-and-ride facilities.
Baker said the website uses information compiled at four regional Traffic Management Centers, which operate around the clock.
The center for the region which covers the Central Susquehanna Valley is located in Clearfield County, Baker said. Other centers are located in Harrisburg, King of Prussia and Bridgeville.
At each center, Baker said information related to the roadways is compiled from local transportation departments, law enforcement, fire departments and the National Weather Service.
“(The centers) work with (the noted entities) to gather that information, compile it and get it out there in real time,” Baker said.
In addition to being available online, information from 511PA can be accessed through an app for iPhone and Android devices. Updates are also posted on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.