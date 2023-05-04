Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas

• Brandon Hendricks, 30, of Kulpmont, three years probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs, restitution of $400 to Nicholas Fowler, $139 to Thomas Reber, $139 to David Peck, $306.34 to Paul Bellino and $30 to David Bausch, $500 treatment court administrative fee for theft; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $25 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $25 fine plus costs, $55 restitution to Richard Urick, $75 to a juvenile and $53 to Ashley Miller for a second count of theft.

