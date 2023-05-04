Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas
• Brandon Hendricks, 30, of Kulpmont, three years probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs, restitution of $400 to Nicholas Fowler, $139 to Thomas Reber, $139 to David Peck, $306.34 to Paul Bellino and $30 to David Bausch, $500 treatment court administrative fee for theft; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $25 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $25 fine plus costs, $55 restitution to Richard Urick, $75 to a juvenile and $53 to Ashley Miller for a second count of theft.
• Donavin Mensch, 30, of Paxinos, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Stefanie Mudry, 35, of Coal Township, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencing
• Glenn E. Bailey, 68, Media, sentenced to 30 to 93 days confinement on theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and two years probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:29 p.m. April 30 along Old Route 15, north of New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Tyler Bickhart, 23, of Winfield, lost control of a 2012 Audi 54, which struck a guide rail.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old New Columbia boy sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 6:10 p.m. April 30 along Route 54, west of Church Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the boy lost control of a 2004 Toyota Tundra on a curve, causing the vehicle to slide off the roadway. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Elizabeth Dailey, 29, of Milton, reported the theft of $300 from an unlocked 2021 Chevrolet Suburban.
The theft occurred between 6 p.m. April 26 and 7 a.m. April 27 at 180 Old Farm Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.