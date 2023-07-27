HARRISBURG – Rep. Jamie Flick (R-83) recently released a statement on his salary status as a representative during the ongoing budget impasse.

“As many of you may know, I have opted not to receive my paycheck as state representative until the budget is fully passed," he said. "I was among 12 of 203 members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that asked for our paychecks to be withheld for the month of July.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.