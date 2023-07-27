HARRISBURG – Rep. Jamie Flick (R-83) recently released a statement on his salary status as a representative during the ongoing budget impasse.
“As many of you may know, I have opted not to receive my paycheck as state representative until the budget is fully passed," he said. "I was among 12 of 203 members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that asked for our paychecks to be withheld for the month of July.
“And I am committed to continue this withholding throughout August (and beyond if necessary) until the state budget is resolved."
Flick said he is doing this because he believes "one of the most important jobs of the General Assembly is adopting the annual state budget."
"In recent years there have been numerous occurrences of the annual budget not being adopted before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1 as required by law," he stated. "When the budget is not enacted in a timely manner, many payments to counties, school districts, service providers and nonprofits, to name a few, are not timely made and many important programs may be interrupted, and/or positions may be cut, forcing people to lose their jobs."
When there was a budget impasse 10 years ago, Flick said his private business was impacted as it worked primarily with county governments and agencies.
"I was forced to make difficult decisions," he stated. "I could not take a paycheck from my own company and had to consider cutting hours for other employees.
“This is not how our state should operate," he continued. "In addition to withholding my pay, I am pleased to co-sponsor legislation that will require the compensation of the governor, lieutenant governor and members of the General Assembly to be suspended during a budget impasse."
