LEWISBURG — For the past 26 years, residents and visitors alike have been clapping their hands and tapping their feet to the sounds of music flowing throughout the Lewisburg area.
This summer season, the program has been held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, located at 218 N. 15th St. It’s operated under the auspices of the Lewisburg Arts Council.
“Our mission is to advance fine arts in Lewisburg,” said council President Della Hutchison. “The Lewisburg Arts Council is not just about the visual arts. It’s just to bring arts to the community in whatever form that may be.
“We also want to focus on other art forms including theatrical arts and written arts as well and promote those art forms in Lewisburg.”
Tim Latshaw and Kj Reimensnyder-Wagner were this week’s featured performers.
Hutchison said preparations for the Music in the Park series starts early in the year.
“The Lewisburg Arts Council has a committee that meets early each year to look at our budget and decide what groups will be performing during the summer series,” she explained. “Once we pick out the big players and nail down dates for their appearances, then we contact those groups who have been with us for several seasons and invite them back for open dates.
“As far a genres, we try to hit a lot of different options as there are a lot of varying musical tastes,” she continued. “We try not to have the same groups come back year after year. We look at who performed last year and a diversity of styles when we select those to perform.”
However, she said the Penn Central Wind Band regularly participates in the series, around the July 4 holiday.
“Over the winter we looked at our talent list and it looked a little stale, so now we have a form on our website that interested musicians can fill out and submit to the council for consideration,” Hutchison added.
Reimensnyder-Wagner said she’s been performing at the Lewisburg Music in the Park for the last 20 years.
“It feels really wonderful to be home,” she said. “I have people here that have come from all over to see us perform. I’m really grateful to the Lewisburg Arts Council for giving me this opportunity.”
The attendance at Music in the Park fluctuates from performance to performance, and Hutchison said that can be expected.
“As more and more communities have their own community musical events, we probably draw on the local community but welcome those from outside the area,” she said. “A lot of the groups have their own fan base as well that draw in visitors, but most of those attending are locally based.”
Susan Dodd and Donald Schnure, of Lewisburg, come to the Music in the Park events as much as possible.
“We love these events., just being outdoors and listening to the great music. They have some really good people come in to perform. We can’t get enough of this, especially on a beautiful summer evening,” said Dodd.
The series is typically held in Hufnagle Park, but the venue was changed this year due to an extensive renovation project taking place there.
“We are very blessed to have the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park and so thankful the Buffalo Valley Recreation Park,” Hutchison said. “We have been gratified to see the numbers attending stay about the same as when the series was held in Hufnagle Park. We hope to have the series return to Hufnagle Park next year.”
She noted that the weather has cooperated with the series this year, as only one concert had to be moved indoors due to the threat of thunderstorms.
“The one that we did have indoors was held at the Lewisburg Hotel,” Hutchison said. “We are very grateful to the Lewisburg Hotel, among other places in the borough, for opening their doors and letting us use that space if needed.”
The final performance for the summer will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, and will feature the blues rock boogie band Lone Crow Rebellion.
