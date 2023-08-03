LEWISBURG — For the past 26 years, residents and visitors alike have been clapping their hands and tapping their feet to the sounds of music flowing throughout the Lewisburg area.

This summer season, the program has been held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, located at 218 N. 15th St. It’s operated under the auspices of the Lewisburg Arts Council.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.