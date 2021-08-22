WATSONTOWN — An $8.9-million project which includes the reconstruction of a bridge spanning Interstate 180 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, is making “significant progress,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Maggie Baker, PennDOT Community Relations coordinator, recently provided an update highlighting the bridge reconstruction project by contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker.
“Since the demolition of the Route 1006 (Eighth Street Drive) bridge in May, the project has made significant progress,” Baker said. “Currently, the contractor is performing work to place the new pier in the median and construct the mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) walls for the new bridge.”
According to Baker, the bridge which was demolished in the spring was built in 1971. It has been struck several times by trucks which did not meet existing clearances for the bridge.
“Those impacts compromised the beams,” Baker explained. “As a result, the department is replacing the structure and will increase the vertical clearance to eliminate future impacts to the bridge.”
The new bridge will include two 100-foot long spans, with a single pier in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180.
According to information provided by Baker, the new bridge will have two 12-foot lanes, with 6-foot shoulders.
“New approaches, paving, line painting and the installation of a protective barrier along the parapets will complete the bridge,” Baker said. “The contractor plans on setting the beams for the bridge in mid September.”
Eighth Street Drive is closed between Church Road and Susquehanna Trail, due to the project. A detour using Susquehanna Trail and Route 44 is in place.
The project is part of a milling and resurfacing project of eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot townships, according to Baker.
The project includes the rehabilitation of a bridge spanning Route 44, at the Watsontown/McEwensville exit. It also includes the rehabilitation of a bridge spanning Route 1007, just north of the Interstate 80 interchange.
“Additional work includes pipe replacement on Route 254, under Route 147, and milling and resurfacing a section of Interstate 80, where the Interstate 180 eastbound ramp connects with the Interstate 80 westbound (ramp),” Baker said.
The project is expected to be completed in late fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.