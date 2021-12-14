WILLIAMSPORT — The holiday exhibit “My Favorite Gift” will remain in place through Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The exhibit features approximately three-dozen items loaned from members of the community. Among the interesting items are a pack of cigarettes, a pendant with a bit of pig tusk imbedded in it, a dollhouse made in Jersey Shore, and a collection of ceramic pixies.
The museum is open for touring 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit www.tabermuseum.og or call 570-326-3326.
