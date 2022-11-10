Fly ash request withdrawn

From left, David Damaghi is confronted by Milton resident Don Joint about the use of the former ACF Industries property as a fly ash transfer location. Damaghi ended up withdrawing his request for the usage.

 Kevin Mertz/The Standard-Journal

MILTON — Following nearly one hour of discussion during a conditional use hearing held Wednesday before members of Milton Borough Council, the owner of the former ACF Industries property withdrew his request to utilize a portion of the property as a fly ash transfer station.

During his testimony, property owner David Damaghi told members of council that Eco Material Technologies was interested in leasing a building on site to be utilized as a fly ash transfer station.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.