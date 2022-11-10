Fly ash request withdrawn

MILTON — Following nearly one hour of discussion during a conditional use hearing held Wednesday before members of Milton Borough Council, the owner of the former ACF Industries property withdrew his request to utilize a portion of the property as a fly ash transfer station.
During his testimony, property owner David Damaghi told members of council that Eco Material Technologies was interested in leasing a building on site to be utilized as a fly ash transfer station.
Fly ash, also known as coal ash, is a finely divided residue resulting from pulverized coal combustion, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
According to Damaghi, the company planned to bring four truckloads per day of fly ash in vacuum-sealed trucks to the facility. The trucks would then empty their contents into a railcar, which Damaghi believed would immediately be transferred off site.
Damaghi said the material would be coming from 8 or 9 miles away. However, he withdrew his request to receive a conditional use to utilize the property as a fly ash transfer station just after borough Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl announced the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) would not permit the site for the process since it’s located in the floodplain.
Diehl claimed Damaghi was also informed by the DEP that the site could not be utilized for the proposed use.
“DEP clearly told Mr. Damaghi there’s a floodplain regulation,” Diehl said. “DEP said ‘our regulations state that on a floodplain there will be no permitted use of a waste transfer station.’”
When initially asked by borough Solicitor Michael Wiley if he wished to withdraw his request due to the information presented by Diehl, Damaghi said he wanted to hear from the more than 50 residents present for the hearing.
Damaghi soon backtracked, and withdrew the request.
Diehl also responded to comments made by Damaghi earlier in the meeting that tenants who lease his property are the ones responsible for what takes place on site.
“You are responsible for every activity that happens on that site,” Diehl said. “You are the owner, and you are the person we will hold responsible for everything that happens on that site.”
Council will still be considering requests by Damaghi to have a portion of the facility used as a distribution warehouse for solar panels, and to have another portion utilized as a school bus terminal.
Wiley announced following a brief executive session that council will be rendering its decision on those requests at its Nov. 22 meeting.
During the hearing, Damaghi said the approximately 30 buses to be stored on site are currently on a portion of the property located in Turbot Township. Those buses transport students to and from classes in the Milton Area School District.
However, Damaghi said the current location on the property where the buses are being housed is not adequate.
“It’s very much possible we could be losing that (tenant),” Damaghi said. “They sent us a notice we may be losing them because (the location) is not acceptable.”
Prior to the announcement that he would be withdrawing the request to use the facility as a fly ash transfer site, borough resident Don Joint asked Damaghi how closely the buses would be located to the transfer station.
Damaghi said they would be about five blocks apart. Joint then asked Damaghi if he had a plan in place to clean the buses should they become contaminated due to an incident involving the fly ash.
“I don’t have a plan right now,” Damaghi responded. “Accidents happen every day. The landlords are not responsible for anything that happens on the street.”
Council member Dale Pfeil reported during the hearing that the borough’s planning commission heard Damaghi’s proposal to lease a 60,000-square-foot building for use as a solar panel distribution center.
Pfeil said the commission is recommending the facility be limited to allowing 24 trucks per day to transport panels to and from the site.
Damaghi previously withdrew a conditional use request for the property after two separate hearings. According to Damaghi, he was incorrectly advised by his attorneys as to the information which needed to be presented at the hearings.
The previous hearings were held Aug. 24 and Sept. 15, with Damaghi’s company — Mr. Milton LLC — requesting the property be designated for numerous uses, in addition to the currently permitted manufacturing usage.
In a separate matter out of Wednesday’s regular council meeting, police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer announced there’s been an increase in burglaries in the borough, particularly in the area of Shakespeare. Zettlemoyer said he believes the burglaries are related to an increase in meth trafficking, and said his officers are working hard to make an arrest in the case.
Milton Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Lupo reported that in October the department responded to 31 calls for service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.