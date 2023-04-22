MILTON — The Milton YMCA on Friday received an extra set of hands to help paint some of their rooms.

“The United Way asks businesses to donate employees for a day of action across the whole valley, so Merck signed up and we signed up to have them come and they hooked us together,” said Maddie Masevicius, Child Care director. “They have 15 people here painting, mostly our school-age floor but some downstairs as well.”

