MILTON — The Milton YMCA on Friday received an extra set of hands to help paint some of their rooms.
“The United Way asks businesses to donate employees for a day of action across the whole valley, so Merck signed up and we signed up to have them come and they hooked us together,” said Maddie Masevicius, Child Care director. “They have 15 people here painting, mostly our school-age floor but some downstairs as well.”
The Susquehanna Valley United Way Day of Action is an annual event that helps connect individuals with volunteer opportunities throughout their communities.
More than 250 volunteers participated at 26 different sites across Columbia, Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.
“We’re from the Merck Cherokee plant in Danville. We have representatives from both our tech ops and our quality operations team here today for the United Way of Action, so we’re helping out Maddie and the Y here by doing some painting for them,” said Kate Pysher, a lab technician in a technical operations groups at Merck. "I organized our team. We have several teams throughout the area. Our site organizer was Don Dingle. He has four or five different teams throughout the Susquehanna Valley."
Merck engineers, chemists, and quality managers were all part of the volunteer team that helped paint the YMCA.
Other locations where volunteers served included:
• Union County: Campus Theatre, Donald Heiter Community Center, Lewisburg Children's Museum and the Union County Library System.
• Northumberland County: A&B Children's Theater, Avenues of PA, Concerned Citizens of Child Care, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Haven Ministry, Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, Shamokin Little League and Suncom Industires.
• Snyder County: Selinsgrove Pool, East Snyder Park, Kidsgrove Playground, Middlecreek Township Recreation Grounds and Snyder County Libraries.
• Columbia County: AGAPE Love From Above, Bloomsburg Children's Museum, Bloomsburg YMCA, EOS Therapeutic Riding Center and Suncom Industries.
