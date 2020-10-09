LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District has had no reported COVID-19 cases to date.
If there were, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said actions would begin with letting the community know of the case while maintaining the confidentiality of the individuals involved.
“If there is a case in the school, we are immediately contacted by the Department of Health (DOH),” Polinchock said. “They help to advise as to what we should do if there is to be a short term closure.”
If there were three or four cases in a two-week period, Polinchock said the recommendation would be to close school buildings for five to seven days.
“Kids would then switch to remote learning, so they don’t lose their learning,” Polinchock said. “That is really just to give the opportunity for any spread to stop as a result of the school and for additional cleaning.”
Polinchock said short-term closures are not unusual even in either a regular flu season or a period where a difficult virus is in the air.
Yet there are still challenges and unknowns.
“We have not had a COVID case in the school as of yet,” Polinchock said. “But what we don’t have control over is what happens when kids leave at 3 o’clock or 2:30 and the staff as people are out and about.”
Spouses, siblings coming home from college were out of the district’s control.
“All our focus has to be on keeping people safe,” she added. “We can’t prevent the virus from happening but we can do everything we can to keep somebody from getting it here and reacting quickly to ensure the safety of everybodyif somebody is infected.”
Polinchock said a news release to local outlets after review by the district solicitor would be the first step taken to inform families and students.
