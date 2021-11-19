SUNBURY — The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association recently announced the second annual Songs of the Susquehanna project
Songs inspired by the Susquehannna must be original pieces by local musicians and be suitable for audiences of all ages. Songs that were submitted for last year's initiative but weren't included on the Volume 1 album are eligible for this year's program. The deadline ius Monday, Jan. 24.
Organizers request no more than two songs per artist or group. A student category this year, young people under the age of 18, will be considered separately from the other submissions with at least two making the final Volume 2 album. We encourage school music departments to get involved with the project.
Doantions will be collected through the end of February to cover the cost of the project and the musicians who perform on Volume 2. To submit a song, email an mp3 file to midsusriver@gmail.com. In the body of the email, or in a separate document, include the full lyrics of the song. Contact Riverkeeper John Zaktansky at midsusriver@gmail.com or 570-768-6300 for more information.
