WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC’s mobile integrated health team recently partnered with Northcentral PA Dialysis Centers to host vaccination clinics for community members receiving dialysis at The Kidney Center, 1201 Grampian Blvd., Suite 1B, Williamsport, and the Williamsport Dialysis Center, 1660 Sycamore Road, Suite B, Montoursville.
UPMC provided 65 first doses to these individuals who are in the 1a group designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
"Our staff and community health care partners are advocates for our patients and as a direct result of their work, UPMC is now offering vaccinations to patients while they’re in the clinics receiving treatment,” said Sam Stea, MD, nephrologist, UPMC. “Patients receiving dialysis are considered high risk for complications from COVID-19 due to their health condition, especially those with chronic kidney disease and late- or end-stage renal failure. Often due to limiting factors in their lives, these patients’ lives are dependent on the comprehensive care they receive from the clinics, and vaccinations are an additional service we’re happy to be able to offer.”
For more information on UPMC’s community vaccinations, visit vaccine.upmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.