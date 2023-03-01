LEWISBURG — A Union County man recently visited the community on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border which is still recovering from a catastrophic train derailment.
Chip Facka visited East Palestine, Ohio, with political activist Gene Stilp “to see what was going on.”
“We went on the trip to raise awareness of what was going on,” Facka said. “We weren’t really sure what was happening there so we went to see ourselves.”
The two left Union County at around 2 a.m. Saturday, arriving in East Palestine at around sunrise. They ran into Erin Brockovich, spent the morning with her, and got to go beyond two checkpoints in the area of the derailment.
Brockovich is an American legal clerk, whistleblower, consumer advocate, and environmental activist who was instrumental in building a case against Pacific Gas and Electric Company involving groundwater contamination in Hinkley, California with the help of attorney Ed Masry in 1993. Their successful lawsuit was the subject of the Oscar-winning film, “Erin Brockovich,” starring Julia Roberts as Brockovich and Albert Finney as Masry.
Since then, Brockovich has become a media personality. She is the president of Brockovich Research and Consulting, and also works as a consultant for the New York law firm.
“There were literally hundreds of people in hazmat suits working at the scene of the train derailment,” Facka said. “They were either pumping out water or dismantling train cars at the scene. It was a massive operation.”
According to Facka, water was also being pumped out of the ground, and from small streams in the area. He said the water was being pumped into hundreds of blue tanks.
“There were hundreds of them, rows and rows of these blue tanks,” Facka said. “They were pumping water, you could see it had a sheen on it. Rumor had it that the blue tanks full of water were being transported to a facility in Texas.
“There were no noticeable odors nor did we experience any health affects when we were there.”
He describes East Palestine as being similar to the size of Milton.
Both Facka and Stilp attended a town hall meeting later that day, with Brockovich.
“She was raising awareness and had information for the public on what residents can expect going forward,” Facka said. “She also had legal experts there to answer questions from residents.
“The major concern from the public was how bad things really are and the concern over safe drinking water.”
According to Facka, a list of chemicals which had allegedly been released into the environment was provided at the meeting.
“Some (chemicals) I can’t even begin to name or spell,” Facka said. “Erin Brockovich also had a group of mothers there from Flint, Mich., to talk with residents about what they experienced in their city, and their issues of water quality.”
He said Brockovich told residents to expect a long recovery.
“She said folks there can expect up to 50 years worth of clean-up and monitoring,” said Facka. “People seemed nervous as they didn’t have any answers, they don’t trust Norfolk Southern, they didn’t know how this would affect their lives or if they had a future life there. They were worried if they could safely stay in East Palestine.
“It’s a town that’s already struggling; it’s going to devastate that community for years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.