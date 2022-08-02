MILTON — The smiling face of Chef Boyardee has been a familiar sight to millions of Americans in grocery stores and across the dinner table for nearly a century. To Milton residents, the Italian immigrant holds a special place in the area’s history.

The Chef Boyardee factory stands as a symbol of industry and economy in the borough, now accompanied by a statue of Chef Hector Boyardee himself. Having employed countless members of the community throughout the years, the company is now owned by Conagra Brands, Inc., and continues to produce an ever-expanding line of canned pasta and Italian food products.

Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.