MILTON — The smiling face of Chef Boyardee has been a familiar sight to millions of Americans in grocery stores and across the dinner table for nearly a century. To Milton residents, the Italian immigrant holds a special place in the area’s history.
The Chef Boyardee factory stands as a symbol of industry and economy in the borough, now accompanied by a statue of Chef Hector Boyardee himself. Having employed countless members of the community throughout the years, the company is now owned by Conagra Brands, Inc., and continues to produce an ever-expanding line of canned pasta and Italian food products.
A new video from the recently launched Weird History Food channel on Youtube — a spinoff of digital media company Ranker’s Weird History series — focuses on the life and business of the brand’s titular chef, real name Ettore Boiardi, and has already pulled in nearly 200,000 views since its posting two weeks ago.
Weird History’s Director of Video Production Rich Kuras said the channel’s inaugural video, which looked at KFC founder and mascot Colonel Sanders, sparked an interest in exploring more about household culinary names that some might not even realize were real people.
“It got me thinking about my own childhood and what meant a lot to me, and that’s where Chef Boyardee kind of came from. It’s that realization that he’s not just a corporate logo or something made up in a marketing department, he was an actual person,” said Kuras. “The fact that he was a renowned chef, cooking for Woodrow Wilson, that was surprising, and he was just ahead of the curve. He was innovating, he was seeing what people were gravitating towards... he was forward thinking and saw an opportunity.”
The 12-minute-long video, titled “Who Was the Real Chef Boyardee?” chronicles Boiardi’s journey from 11-year-old kitchen apprentice in Piacenza, Italy, through his years as acclaimed chef across the East Coast of the United States, to becoming an iconic home foods producer when he, his wife Helen and brothers Mario and Paul started the Chef Boyardee brand, an anglicized version of the family name.
“His story is kind of like the quintessential American dream. Coming over from Italy, working at restaurants, going to Cleveland and eventually starting the factory in Milton. Chef Boyardee really is the American dream in many ways,” said Kuras.
In 1938, to meet growing demand, the video states the production moved to the Milton factory, close to farmland that supplied it with fresh ingredients, namely the all-important tomato. The brand grew rapidly to encompass an array of Italian food products which now line the shelves of many grocery stores in the country, still carrying a largely unchanged logo of its founding, mustachioed chef.
“I think there’s this nostalgic connection, when I say the words Chef Boyardee it’s going to remind people of their childhood. For me, it reminds me of making the pizza kits at home as a kid, and I think those foods are all part of our childhood so I think there’s this emotional and instant connection.”
Weird History Food, which launched in May, takes a humorous approach to exploring overlooked or unexamined aspects and touchstones of culinary culture.
“Our audience really seems to gravitate towards our food videos and I have a deep passion for food as well,” said Kuras. “We’re discovering with this new Weird History Food channel, it’s not just about going back to the medieval ages, which we still do, but it’s about this contemporary history. So it’s about Wonder Bread or Zima or Chef Boyardee, it’s a lot more of the childhood in America that we grew up with and all the food around us.
“History, if you’re in school, it’s kind of boring and bland. I think being able to be entertaining as well as educating is kind of the balance we try to strike,” he continued.
Kuras said the video series is also intended to explore the ways in which social, economic and historical dynamics informed popular understanding of food production and business.
“I think learning about a food or a dish, it is ultimately connected to history. So I think having context for that and being able to understand not only what your food is, but where it came from — not only in the immediate, but from history — I think that’s really eye-opening and gives you a better appreciation for what you have in front of you while you’re eating,” Kuras said.
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
