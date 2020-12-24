HARRISBURG - State data released Thursday showed 262 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in five area counties. New deaths were reported in six area counties.
Six new deaths were reported in Northumberland County, two each in Snyder and Union counties and one each in Columbia, Montour and Lycoming counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 86 in Lycoming County, 71 in Northumberland County, 64 in Columbia County, 25 in Union County and 16 in Snyder County.
Statewide, 9,230 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the statewide total to 590,386 since March.
There are 6,142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring, the state noted. Of that number, 1,263 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 11-17 stood at 15.8%, the Department of Health noted.
There were 276 new deaths reported for a total of 14,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 4,125 cases (205 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 4,830 cases (104 cases)
- Union County, 2,420 cases (31 deaths)
- Columbia County, 2,272 cases (60 deaths)
- Snyder County, 1,555 cases (38 deaths)
