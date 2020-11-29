MIFFLINBURG — Masked Mifflinburgers joined with their mayor and the Union County West End Fair queen Sunday night on Chestnut Street for the countdown before the borough Christmas tree was lit.
Mayor David Cooney complimented the gathering for masking up and staying safe. He added that the tree would be dedicated to front line workers as they have endured a lot during the pandemic.
“They have had a heck of a year,” Cooney said. “Without the front line workers we probably wouldn’t be here tonight. Hats off to the front line workers who are keeping this crazy world spinning.”
Lauren Yost, Union County West End Fair Queen presented coloring contest results to the mayor. The coloring page featured a snowman and the Herr Memorial Library.
Yost said her time as queen has gone well, though public events have been limited amid COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was nice to come out tonight and be able to do this,” Yost said. “Everyone is socially distanced and safe. We can still have this amazing event.”
Yost, a junior zoology major at Delaware Valley University, has been on campus about two days per week. The situation has allowed her to represent Union County more freely. Yost expected the spring semester to be handled about the same way.
Live entertainment was canceled this year due to the risks associated with gathering. A box was put out for letters to Santa.
