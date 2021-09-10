LEWISBURG — A Russian Orthodox bishop, visiting from the Russian Federation, made a stop in Lewisburg Thursday night.
Bishop Theoktist (Igumnov) was hosted by the St. John Russian Orthodox Christian Mission Church and members of the Bucknell Russian Orthodox community. The visit marked the sixth anniversary of the local mission.
A long-time member of the clergy, Theoktist was consecrated as a bishop three years ago and manages a diocese in Russia. He spoke largely in Russian, aided by translator Maria Pel.
Theoktist was confident that the Russian Orthodox faith would resonate with local Christians. Though Protestant, many are well-versed in scripture, tradition and practice. In the 50 years ahead, he projected that many more Americans would be orthodox thanks to support of St. Anthony missions.
“When Americans get to know the orthodox church, they will understand it is a true, pure Christianity that has not been influenced by any other,” Theoktist said. “In the orthodox church we have what is like a connection with the apostles. It is the same as it was in the apostolic time.”
Much like in parts of North America, the church in Russia has seen a drop in membership. Some have joked that baptism, marriage and death were the only times some Russians attended church. But Theoktist maintained that in American towns where the Christian faith thrives, the faithful will resonate with orthodoxy.
A welcoming dinner was held at the Bull Run Tap House which was also attended by the Rev. Father George Sharonoff, the Rev. Father Sylvester Kozhin of the Reading area and the Rev. Father Claude Vineyard. The Rev. Ricky Phillips, Father Deacon Dr. Paul Siewers and and local mission or church members also attended.
