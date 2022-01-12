State Police At Stonington Assault
UPPER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested a Klingerstown man and woman.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:46 a.m. Jan. 9 along Old State Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. A 45-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were charged.
Theft
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man allegedly admitted to stealing checks and forging them for cash.
John Otting Jr., 32, was charged with allegedly stealing $100 from a 74-year-old Sunbury woman. The incident was reported at 8:06 a.m. Dec. 27 along Park Drive, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg man and Brooklyn man were charged after a vehicle was stopped at 11:47 a.m. Oct. 15 along North Susquehanna Trail and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The driver was allegedly impaired and numerous drug items were discovered during a search, police reported.
1-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Selinsgrove man escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at 6:43 p.m. Jan. 10 along Creek Mountain Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Mason A. Hook was traveling west in a 2017 Subaru Impreza which left the roadway in the apex of a left curve, descended an embankment and hit a tree, troopers reported. Hook was belted.
PFA violation
FREEBURG — A 30-year-old Selinsgrove man was charged following an alleged incident with a 31-year-old Freeburg woman at 7:38 a.m. Oct. 27 along East Church Street, Freeburg, Snyder County.
George Santa was charged. Troopers are investigating.
Criminal trespass
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly showed up at the residence of a 41-year-old Selinsgrove woman without permission.
The alleged incident was reported at 4 p.m. Jan. 7 along Reservoir Hill Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Theft of motor vehicle
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers discovered a vehicle involved in a one-vehicle crash had been stolen.
David Gockley, 26, of Winfield, was arrested and jailed in Snyder County in lieu of $100,000 bail, police reported. The alleged theft occurred between midnight and 5:46 a.m. Dec. 28 from Bucher’s Used Cars, Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Gockley allegedly fled on foot into the woods and was found hiding in the woods. Gockley, upon being discovered, attempted to flee from troopers by was apprehended, at which time he was allegedly found to be under the influence of controlled substances. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, DUI and criminal mischief.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 77-year-old Selinsgrove woman fell victim to a Facebook scam allegedly initiated by someone on Facebook who posed as someone the victim knew, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:41 p.m. Jan. 3 along Salem Manor Court, Penn Township, Snyder County. The person advised the victim she had won a substantial amount of money and need to provide an Apple gift card in the amount of $500 and another gift card in the amount of $400. When additional cards were requested, the victim suspected a scam and contacted law enforcement. Troopers are investigating.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — When a 54-year-old Middleburg woman failed to receive her unemployment check, it was discovered the account had been changed to an unknown director deposit account.
Police said the incident was reported at 9:29 a.m. Jan. 10 along White Top Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An unemployment account of a 65-year-old Middleburg man was locked, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 7 a.m. Dec. 16 along East Academy Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Theft of vehicle parts
PENN TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter valued at $5,000 was taken from a 2008 Thomas and Co. vehicle belonging to Rohrer Inc., Duncannon.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:42 a.m. Jan. 10 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of scrap metal
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A suspect driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram 1500 with a fog-light package allegedly stole scrap metal and two car batteries.
The incident was reported between 6:47 and 7:09 p.m. Jan. 6 at Seths Auto and Performance, Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County. The suspect is described as a white man with a large, bushy beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Retail theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the theft of $1,600 in merchandise at 2:28 a.m. Jan. 10 at Cole’s Hardware, 8100 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Two male actors arrived at the front of the store in a dark-colored pickup truck, which was towing a utility trailer. Police said the truck appears to be a four-door Chevrolet Silverado with a short cargo box and heavily tinted rear windows. The utility trailer was described as black with white rims. Items reported stolen: a 20-pound propane gas cylinder, two six-foot outdoor folding tables, a propane patio heater, composite Adirondack chair, and two commercial-grade salt spreaders.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 39-year-old Williamsport man was determined to be under the influence after a traffic stop at 2:23 a.m. Dec. 5 along Hepburn and Louisa streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville man sustained a suspected minor injury when his vehicle struck a truck at 11:35 p.m. Jan. 6 along Route 864, west of Simpler Hollow Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Alexander D. Stabler, 25, was traveling east in a 2004 Hyundai Elantra when it went out of control in snowy conditions and struck a 2006 Mack driven by Alexander J. Aikey, 26, of Cogan Station, then rolled, police reported. Stabler was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
