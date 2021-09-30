LEWISBURG — A Coach Bag Bingo fundraiser will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, at the New Berlin Youth Center, 3150 New Berlin Mountain Road, Lewisburg. Doors open at 1 p.m. with Bingo starting at 2.
The proceeds generated from the event will be used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs at Herr Memorial Library.
To purchase tickets or for more information visit Herr memorial Library at 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg, or call 570-966-0831.
