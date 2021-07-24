MILTON — He keeps pedaling and pedaling, raising funds for those in need.
Gregory Fleck, of Milton, is riding his tricycle to raise funds for the St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton. Fleck, who has cerebral palsy, has been raising funds for the center for five years.
The center provides services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It also offers services for adoption.
Fleck has been inspired in his riding by WNEP-TV personality Joe Snedeker, who annually rides his bicycle across the region to raise funds for the center. Recently, as Snedeker pedaled through through Washingtonville, Fleck stopped to meet with the personality. He was joined in the meeting by his mother Kristin Knapik-Fleck and brother Nicholas Fleck.
To date this year, Fleck has raised $1,200 for the center. Over the past five years, he has raised around $2,000.
Fleck rides is tricycle as often as he's able, all while encouraging others to give to the St. Joseph's Center.
He has visited the center several times, and has enjoyed meeting the residents.
"You get to meet different people, talk to them," Fleck said. "I met one guy who will give you a foot high five."
Knapik-Fleck explained the man gives high fives with his feet as he's unable to use his arms.
"He uses his feet to communicate on his iPad," Fleck added. "He always has a nice smile on his face."
While he struggles with cerebral palsy, Fleck said it's also important for him to keep a positive attitude.
"I want to keep a smile on my face," he said. "Do your best and stay positive."
Knapik-Fleck added that daily living is a struggle for those who have cerebral palsy, due to having mobility problems.
"Everyone needs to be kind to one another," she said.
Knapik-Fleck also praised her son for his fundraising efforts. She also noted that it's a family affair, as she and Nicholas also help.
"Gregory, he does this with a passion," Knapik-Fleck said.
Fleck said he enjoys raising the funds, and riding his tricycle.
"It keeps me strong, healthy, positive," he said, of riding.
Knapik-Fleck said the tricycle was donated to her son years ago by the Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Medical Center.
A 2019 graduate of the Milton Area High School, Fleck attends Luzerne County Community College and volunteers at the Lewisburg Community Garden. He is a member of Church of the Resurrection of Muncy, where he helps with the Care for Creation Garden.
To contribute to Fleck’s fundraising efforts for St. Joseph's Center, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/GoJoe/GregoryFleck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.