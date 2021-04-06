LEWISBURG — Sentencing of a driver implicated in a Lewisburg area drive-by shooting was continued Monday.
In January, Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, entered a guilty plea to felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. When sentenced, contingent upon acceptance of the plea by President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Calzada could get up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Papers initially filed alleged that at about 7:25 p.m. June 1, at 1704 W. Market St., East Buffalo Township, a passenger fired a weapon from a light green Subaru and injured two men standing near a home. Calzada was considered a co-conspirator of alleged shooter Julio A. Gonzalez, according to D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney.
Charges filed against Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, included felony criminal attempt, criminal homicide, aggravated assault and related conspiracy counts. They have been the subject of ongoing hearings.
Both men have separate charges open or recently sentences revised in other counties.
Calzada was scheduled for Plea Court in Northumberland County on Monday, April 26, where he faces a separate felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver charge. He was also charged with misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana small amount for personal use and intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered in Northumberland County.
Gonzalez recently had probation and Intermediate Punishment Program (IPP) sentences revoked for previous charges in Dauphin County. Gonzalez received 24 to 48 months confinement for a guilty plea to felony receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license and 15 to 36 months confinement for felony escape. The Dauphin County sentences stemmed from a 2019 guilty plea.
Jury selection for a trial of Daevon K. Bodden, 19, of Lewisburg, was scheduled to begin Monday, April 19 in Union County Court. Bodden was one of the two men injured in the West Market Street shooting but allegedly fired a handgun back at the vehicle as it was driven away.
Bodden was separately charged with felonies including aggravated assault with extreme indifference, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license.
Preliminary hearings for Mark A. Parrilla, 30 , of Lewisburg, and Stephen G. Reid Jr., 28, of Lewisburg, were scheduled for later this month. Both face numerous felonies as alleged accomplices or co-conspirators in connection with the June 1 incident.
Papers filed in January alleged that Reid was also in the vehicle driven by Calzada and Parrilla was driving a separate vehicle which followed and later picked up Reid and the shooter at Century Village, Buffalo Township.
Reid has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22 and Parrilla has a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 29, both before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg.
