Widener University, Lycoming College partner on law-degree program

Participating in the Lycoming College signing ceremony with Widener University are, front and from left, Michael J. Hussey, dean and associate professor of Law, Widener University Commonwealth Law School; Kent C. Trachte, president of Lycoming College. And rear, Matthew V. Kerns, associate dean of Admissions, Widener University Commonwealth Law School; Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice P. Kevin Brobson 1992, graduate of Lycoming College and of Widener Law Commonwealth; Susan Ross, dean of the College, Lycoming College; Philip Sprunger, provost and dean of the Faculty, Lycoming College; PageCarol Woods, assistant dean for Student Success, Lycoming College; Chip Edmonds, executive vice president Lycoming College.

WILLIAMSPORT — In a recent signing ceremony, Lycoming College and Widener University Commonwealth Law School announced a 3+3 law degree program that will provide Lycoming College students the opportunity to earn both a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate degree in just six years. Instrumental in the partnership between both institutions, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice P. Kevin Brobson ’92, graduate of Lycoming College and of Widener Law Commonwealth, was in attendance at the signing ceremony.

Lycoming College students interested in pursuing a law degree at Widener Law Commonwealth must notify the school in writing with their intent to participate in the program by the end of their first semester and must maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average. They must also earn a law school admission test score and Lycoming GPA at or above the median of Widener’s prior year entering class.

