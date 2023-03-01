Weis Center plans family performances

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present two Family Discovery performances in March: “The Griegol by Trick of the Light Theatre” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and Divi Roxx Kids at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
The March 7 performance is suggested for attendees ages 10 and over.
After their grandmother passes away, a child suspects they are being pursued by the smoke demon shapeshifter of the old woman’s stories. In the tradition of Spirited Away and Coraline, The Griegol is a mythic, gorgeously rendered dark fantasy for brave children and lovers of atmospheric theatre. Drawing on the techniques of silent film, audiences see both the stage effects and how they are made. Just as the staging combines hi-fi with lo-fi technology, the story combines the mythic and magic with the domestic and everyday, and a through line of light and love that carries through the darkness.
Trick of the Light Theatre is an award-winning company from Aotearoa/New Zealand, founded by Hannah Smith and Ralph McCubbin Howell.
Divinity “Divi” Roxx is a multi-hyphenated award-winning musician, recording artist and composer who is celebrated for her inspirational lyrics and infectious grooves.
After touring with Wooten for five years, she toured and performed with Beyoncé as her bassist and musical director. Roxx was a featured soloist and also composed original music for Beyoncé’s “I… Am Sasha Fierce” tour and DVD. She has appeared on countless television shows including the Grammy Awards, Saturday Night Live, Good Morning America, Ellen and more, with personal highlights a special performance at The White House with President Barack Obama and an appearance on the hit TV show Soul Man.
Roxx is furthering her mission to inspire and empower others through her newly formed production company, Divi Roxx Kids. She released her debut, full-length family music album, Ready Set Go!, in 2021. It received critical acclaim and Scholastic Inc. published two of the songs as picture books.
Roxx lives in New Jersey with her family. She joined the Berklee Online teaching staff in the fall.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
