NEW COLUMBIA — Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 15 northbound and southbound lanes between the Lycoming County line and the Interstate 80 interchange in Gregg and White Deer townships, Union County, for maintenance activities.
Between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Wednesday, June 9, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing patching, weather permitting. There will be no work on the weekend.
