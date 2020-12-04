BOALSBURG — At 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, the Pennsylvania Military Museum and 28th Infantry Division Shrine will present "Submarine Warfare, the Nuclear Age" via Zoom.
The presentation will briefly review the history of U.S. submarines between 1776 and 1960. Design and operation of nuclear submarines and submarine nuclear reactors and life onboard a nuclear submarine will be discussed.
Guest Lecturer Gary Powers graduated from Naval Nuclear Power School in 1976 then served onboard the USS Sculpin for three years and the Submarine Squadron Two engineering staff for two years. Powers is currently an instructor in Engineering Technology at the South Hills School of Business and Technology in State College.
This talk will be moderated by Tyler Gum, director of the Pennsylvania Military Museum. A brief question and answer session will take place afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.