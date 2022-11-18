DANVILLE — The free Saturday Trains program is celebrating its 19th anniversary this month.
The display is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, located on the corner of Pine and East Market streets in Danville.
More than 21,000 children and their families have visited the display over the past 19 years.
“Everything is hands-on,” says Bob Bomboy who created the free program in 2003. “From the first day to today, it’s been whatever the children want. And no one says ‘Don’t do that
“We generally have seven trains of every size running on our layouts all the time, plus a garden-size train on a sturdy track that we’ve hung from the ceiling.”
Thirty push-buttons on the edge of the layouts ring bells, flash red lights, blow whistles, and start animations like a green-and-yellow streetcar running back and forth, ice skaters whirling about, a barrel loader working, a bridge rising, logs dumping out of a gondola, crossing guards swinging their lanterns, light-and-sound fireworks over snow-covered mountains. More than 1,000 icicle lights and an honored, 50year-old Christmas tree decorate the display.
“Volunteers have helped all along the way, more than I can count,” Bomboy said. “A master machinist who has skillfully repaired at least a hundred trains over the years without charge, a builder and his son who have worked on everything, a graphic artist who made our signs and created the website that brought us so many donations of trains and equipment, a veteran who learned electricity in the Marines and who has been unifying and reorganizing the electrical circuits that run our trains; the mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandfathers and grandmothers who have faithfully brought the children to enjoy the trains Saturday after Saturday.”
Bomboy credits The Standard-Journal, along with area television and radio stations, with helping to spread the word about the program.
“That continuous publicity has kept the Saturday morning happiness flowing,” Bomboy said. “Boys and girls who first ran our trains 19 years ago have families of their own today, and we revel now seeing the new delights in their children’s faces.”
