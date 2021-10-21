State Police At Milton DUI
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A Lititz woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 11:36 p.m. Sept. 25 along Continental Boulevard and Gardner Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Mackenzie Brown, 29, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody after a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was stopped. Charges were filed, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 9:43 p.m. Oct. 19 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Kyler D. Gabel, 20, of Danville, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2013 Mazda 3 driven by Sarah E. Taylor, 31, of Danville. Both drivers were belted. Gabel will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Port Royal woman and a 21-year-old Millmont woman sustained suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 3:40 a.m. Oct. 2 along Old Turnpike Road, west of Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said Cheyenne E. Kauffman, 23, of Port Royal, was traveling west in a 2011 Toyota Rav4, which left the roadway and struck a ditch. She and Madison R. Hackenburg, 21, of Millmont, were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
The crash remains under investigation, police noted.
Hit and run
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — State police cited a Milton man after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash without reporting damages.
The crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 along Shakespeare Road, west of Carpenter Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. William D. Klapp, 69, was traveling north in a 2003 Ford Mustang when the vehicle left the east shoulder and crashed into a guide rail. Troopers said Klapp called for a tow and failed to report the crash to the owner of the guide rail. He will be cited with duty to give information and render aid.
Possession
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, after which a Williamsport man fled on foot.
The stop occurred at 6:57 p.m. Oct. 9 along I-80 westbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. After the stop, consent to search the vehicle was denied and a K-9 arrived to assist, troopers reported. Kevin Johnson, 30, fled and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. A search warrant was executed, police noted, and cocaine was found.
Harassment
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers have charged a 59-year-old Kulpmont man after an alleged incident Sept. 3 in Hartley Township, Union County.
Randy L. Maurer was charged after he allegedly struck and grabbed a 5-year-old boy, which resulted in bruising and red marks.
Impersonating public servant
GREGG TOWNSHIP — State police have charged Nicholas Heisman, 41, of Allenwood, after he allegedly conducted traffic stops acting as a Pa. game warden.
The allegation was made at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 along Russel Road and Dogwood Acres, Gregg Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Penns Creek man has been charged with stealing $55.74 from Walmart.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:46 p.m. Oct. 10 at the store, located at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Landon Snyder, 32, allegedly attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Millmont woman allegedly stole $80.38 in merchandise from Walmart.
Annaya Welch was charged after the alleged incidents from Aug. 2 through Sept. 11 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Dewart woman reported a phone scam.
The alleged incident was reported at 5:32 p.m. Oct. 18 after a $1,000 Target card was stolen.
Theft of scrap metal
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Someone took approximately 300-400 pounds of scrap metal from a bin, police reported.
The incident was reported at 8:28 a.m. Oct. 14 along North Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. The metal belonged to Derrick Bowersox, 31, of Milton, police noted, and was valued at approximately $50.
Criminal mischief
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported $500 in damage was caused to a fence at a residence in the area of Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
The fence belongs to Schuyler Sites, 30, of Muncy, it was noted. Damages were reported at 12:24 p.m. Oct. 13. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Selinsgrove Assault
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged assault reported at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 9 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
A 59-year-old Selinsgrove woman was arrested for an alleged incident involving a 58-year-old Selinsgrove man.
Burglary
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Lewisburg man was arrested following an alleged incident at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 along Route 104, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said $1,000 cash and $2,000 worth of tools and a tool box were stolen from a a 47-year-old Middleburg man and a 47-year-old Liverpool man. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a reported theft between 8 a.m. Oct. 1 and 8:21 p.m. Oct. 15 at Quality Inn, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a 56-year-old Beaver Springs man to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The report was made at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 from Railroad Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to obtain unemployment benefits in the name of a 28-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman, police reported.
The incident was reported at 9:47 a.m. Sept. 29 along Fremont Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin man allegedly smashed a glass door of a camper, then fled the scene.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:46 a.m. Oct. 19 along Little Mexico Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County. Austin Barry, 25, was arrested following the alleged incident. The camper belonged to a 58-year-old Sunbury woman and a 54-year-old Sunbury man.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 10:05 a.m. Oct. 20 in a work zone along Route 220 north at Pine Run Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Subaru Outback driven by an unnamed person attempted a left turn and failed to yield when it was struck by a northbound 2010 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Subaru was cited with vehicle turning left, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 3:58 p.m. Oct. 19 along Middle Road, west of Schoolhouse Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
A 2016 Ford Focus driven by an unnamed person was stopped, then pulled into the intersection and was struck by a westbound 2006 Buick Lacrosse, according to troopers.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman sustained what troopers described as a possible injury following a two-vehicle crash at 7:52 a.m. Oct. 18 along Route 405 west near the ramp for I-180, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2014 Ford Escape driven by Nicol L. Styer, 50, of Muncy, was traveling west when it attempted to make a U-turn and struck the rear of a 2005 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Roger A. Magargle, 67, fo Muncy Valley, police reported. Both drivers were belted and Styer sustained a possible injury, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was cited following a one-vehicle crash at 3:42 a.m. Oct. 17 along Route 287, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Terrence J. Stetts, 19, was traveling south in a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 when the vehicle left its lane, struck a ditch and utility pole, police reported. Stetts was belted and will be cited with careless driving, police reported.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers from Montoursville responded when a vehicle struck a deer at 11:23 p.m. Oct. 19 along I-180 westbound near exit 13, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Jacqueline M. Schodt, 61, of Muncy, was traveling west in a 2021 Kia Soul when a deer entered the roadway, police noted. Schodt was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man and woman, ages 34 and 33, were cited after troopers responded to a disturbance and found the two were allegedly engaged in a physical altercation.
The incident was reported at 10:10 p.m. Oct. 17 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a harassment reported at 10:08 p.m. Oct. 17 along Elimsport Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
A 14-year-old Montgomery girl was arrested following the alleged incident with a 39-year-old Montgomery woman.
Criminal mischief
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Someone threw a rock which damaged a padlock and window at the Exxon, Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
An investigation is ongoing.
