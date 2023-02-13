LEWISBURG — Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in her mid 40s, a local woman is now serving as a source of support and encouragement for others who have the condition.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is now offering a monthly Parkinson’s support group. It’s held from 10 to 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
The group previously met several years ago, but has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meetings feature informational sessions and social activities, and are in addition to the current lineup of Parkinson’s programs that include fitness and Singercise classes.
Following a period of discussion, an optional fitness class is offered. Caretakers may take part in the fitness session, or meet with one another in the adjacent Miller Center cafe.
Lori DePorter said she got the job as the support group facilitator by accident.
“I sent my resume to the Y as they were looking for a personal trainer,” she said. “When they noticed my background they asked if I would start up the Parkinson’s support group again.”
DePorter knows first hand about the effects of Parkinson’s disease.
“At age 45 I received my first diagnosis,” she said. “I remember it well. It was just before Christmas, Dec. 14, 2014, that I found out I had Parkinson’s.
“I cried a lot and felt incredibly guilty for bringing this into my family’s lives,” she continued. “I was in a fog and just went through the motions of my life. My doctor didn’t baby me. I needed to get my weight and everything else under control. I had lost 15 pounds over those months prior to my diagnosis, and I looked horrible. A doctor said to me, ‘people live with Parkinson’s, and they die with Parkinson’s but they don’t die from Parkinson’s.’ This will not kill me.”
DePorter sees herself as role model when it comes to dealing with the disease.
“Aside from your family unit, there’s nothing more important than having someone who knows what you’re going through,” she said.
DePorter said the support group looks to also provide Parkinson’s patients with a sense of empowerment when they see others with the same disease doing things, they then realize they can do the same things.
“To me, you empower yourself by learning more about it,” she said. “Get involved. I’m an example of that. Plus, the people that I have been working with are more of an inspiration to me than I feel I am to them.”
DePorter said her diagnosis has been a guide in her mission to help others.
“It’s nice to have my Parkinson’s as an asset when so many people see it as a disability,” she said. “You can’t control that you have Parkinson’s but you can control how you live your life.”
DePorter said there is also a group held at 11:30 a.m. Mondays at the YMCA which uses singing therapy for those with Parkinson’s, as the disease also affects the voice.
“Singercise uses music therapy for the voice and has incorporated drumming which works brain cognition and movement,” said DePorter. “Life is still good. Parkinson’s is not the end. It’s devastating but not fatal. I’ve learned a lot and wanted to share that knowledge.”
For those who may be interested in attending the support group DePorter said “You need to make a choice, just come out. There’s no pressure. There are people who know what you are going through and can help.”
No registration is required. For more details, email ldeporter@gsvymca.org or call the Lewisburg YMCA at 570-556-4191.
