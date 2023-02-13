Parkinson's is not a life sentence

Lori DePorter

 PROVIDED

LEWISBURG — Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in her mid 40s, a local woman is now serving as a source of support and encouragement for others who have the condition.

The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is now offering a monthly Parkinson’s support group. It’s held from 10 to 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

