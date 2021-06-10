LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police commissioners agreed to pay for an update to the video security system used at department headquarters.
Chief Paul Yost said the system’s video server was full, cameras have been in use since 2014 and seven work station areas rely on the unsupported Windows 7 operating system. He noted the cost as proposed by Northeast Surveillance would be about $6,800.
Though there was only $1,000 in the budget for surveillance at this point in the fiscal year, Yost said vehicular costs have been reasonable. It was proposed that money be shifted from vehicular budget.
In the discussion, it was noted that about 45% of the overtime budget has been spent to date at the current point of the fiscal year.
The video surveillance system, Yost added, would not be used for interviewing suspects. A separate system is used for that.
Preliminary monitoring of traffic noise recently concluded. Yost said findings were presented to Lewisburg Borough,
Results of a preliminary study of traffic noise were given to Lewisburg Borough on Tuesday. Yost said vehicles were within tolerance levels at the time they were monitored. Yost said the department would wait for comments from the borough after the findings are reviewed.
Commissioner Judy Wagner, also mayor of Lewisburg, praised the chief for checking large commercial trucks and doing what they could.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.