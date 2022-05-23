BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum hosts a science fair for local students each January.
This past January, 35 students from eight schools competed in the fair, which was held at the Bloomsburg Fire Company. From that, 17 students were sent to the regional Pennsylvania Academy of Science (PJAS) fair at Susquehanna University on Feb. 26.
At the regional fair, students from 10 counties compete for a chance to move on to states. Seven of the 17 students the Museum sponsored at this fair moved on to the PJAS state science fair.
This past Monday, May 16, these seven students joined more than 1,200 other students from across the state at Penn State University to showcase their work and compete for prizes.
The following students won awards: Philip Polstra Jr., Bloomsburg Christian School, captured a First Award in Junior High School Chemistry for his project “Acid Erosion”; Kathryn Polstra, Bloomsburg Christian School, won a Second Award in High School Biochemistry for her project “The Digestibility of Gum”; Brooke Rhoads, Bloomsburg Christian School, won a Second Award in High School Chemistry for “Freezing Point Depression”; Josiah Stoffer, Bloomsburg Christian School, won a Second Award in High School Biology for his project “How Well Brine Shrimp Hatch in Different Salinities”; Kaitlyn Westover, Benton Area High School, won a Second Award in Biology for her presentation on “What Fruit Produces More DNA?”; Brooke Woll, Danville High School, took home a Second Award in High School Behavioral Science for her project “Does highlighting text help or hinder memorability”; Gwendolyn Greene won a Third Award in High School Biology for her project “Beet This.”
“We want to congratulate each of these amazing students. They worked for months on their projects and rose to the top level of competition,” Dr. Ginny Weibel, the director of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum said. “I also want to recognize the contributions of the students’ parents and teachers who worked with the students and supported them through this.”
Sekisui/Kydex, the PPL Foundation, and The Friends of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum helped to sponsor these students as they advanced through all levels of the science fairs.
For more information, visit https://the-childrens-museum.org/.
