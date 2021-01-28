LEWISBURG — Public safety has been the top priority as the Union County libraries have adjusted the level of services to the community over the course of the pandemic.
As area COVID numbers lessen and the availability of the vaccine increases, changes in library services to the public have been reevaluated. Beginning Feb. 1, browsing the collection and making an appointment to use a computer will be available at two libraries, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and West End Library in Laurelton. Due to construction and renovation conditions at the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, it is only safe to continue lobby pick-up services.
Mask are required to enter the library. Individuals unable to wear masks due to medical reasons can call the library for curbside delivery.
All items must be returned to the book drop
Heavy traffic areas and high-touch surfaces such as computers and door handles are cleaned frequently.
Library materials are quarantined for four days upon return.
The collection of overdue fines has resumed.
Library hours are as follows:
• Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday. The library is open to only vulnerable populations from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays.
• Public Library for Union County: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with the library open to vulnerable populations only from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
• West End Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Open only to vulnerable populations from 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays.
For more information, visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/reopen.
