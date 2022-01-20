MILTON — With nine district championships to the school’s credit over the last 10 years, Milton Area High School Competitive Cheerleaders certainly have a reason to keep on cheering.
Just five days after scoring a district championship, members of the squad are today traveling to Dallas, Texas, where they’ll compete in the National Cheerleading Association Nationals.
“Saturday, we competed in the District 4 championship and won our division, Small Varsity,” Coach Traci Ferguson said. “That number is nine (championships) now, in 10 years.”
After returning from Texas, the girls will be competing in the state championship round, Jan. 28 in Hershey.
Ferguson said the team received a bid to compete in the national event by participating in a summer camp. They will be competing in the Traditional and Game Day categories.
In recent years, the team has competed in a national event held in Orlando, Fla. This will mark the cheer squad’s first visit to Texas.
“A lot of these teams, we’ve never seen these teams before,” Ferguson said, of their competitors in “The Lone Star State.”
Many of the teams Milton will be competing against have different styles of performances.
“A lot of the teams are from the Texas, Oklahoma area, the big football states,” Ferguson explained. “Their Friday night lights are big there.”
The team from Milton has been practicing for two hours each day.
Alexis Berkheimer, a senior member of the team, noted the time which has been put in to prepare for the competitions.
“We’ve been practicing a lot,” she said. “We practice before the basketball games, before we go.”
Nathalie Vargas, a junior, said team members maintain their enthusiasm throughout practices, games and competition.
“It’s important to keep our energy up,” she said. “We have to keep our energy up in the competition. We like to get our adrenaline up before we compete.”
Breanna Martz, a senior, said she is looking forward to seeing the different styles of routines which will be utilized by the team’s they’ll be up against in Texas.
Ferguson expects her team to score well in Texas. Just five teams will be competing in the Traditional category, where Ferguson believes Milton will place in the top three.
Nineteen teams will be competing in Game Day. Ferguson believes Milton will score in the top 10.
The Milton team has been holding fundraisers to cover the costs associated with the trip to Texas, including a cheerleading competition held at Milton and a chicken barbecue.
Team members include: Breanna Martz, Alexis Berkheimer, Gwen Robinson, Nathalie Vargas, Laney Cordetsky, Alysia Prieto, Kaylie Savidge, Lauryn Aunkst, Emily Beaver, Bryn Bittner, Autumn Bowen, Emma George, Taryn Houtz, Kelsie Morales and Zayne Osterhoudt.
In addition to Ferguson, members of the coaching staff are Beth Swartz, Stachen Minium, Zowie Osterhoudt and Katy Aunkst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.