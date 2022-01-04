LEWISBURG — An investigation into more than $5,797 of fraudulent credit card and bank card purchases has netted the arrest of a man.
Dominic D. Haynes, 34, of Philadelphia, was charged with two counts of felony identity theft, single felony and misdemeanor counts of access device fraud and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking movable property.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were asked to contact the alleged victim at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 and then filed her account of having a wallet stolen from her purse while shopping at the Giant Food Store in East Buffalo Township.
The shopper recalled paying for fuel and putting her wallet in a purse before visiting the Giant. After going to the produce, flower and ice cream sections, the filing noted the victim discovered that her wallet was missing while at the cashier.
The filing cited the aid of video surveillance footage, the management of Giant and security personnel at Walmart for setting up a timeline of the theft and alleged purchases which followed. It included allegations that at 4:41 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Giant, Haynes took the victim’s purse.
At about 5:10 p.m. on the same date, a purchase of $4,297 was allegedly made at the Lewisburg Walmart with a Sam’s Club credit card.
At about 5:24 p.m. at the nearby Sheetz, a Sam’s Club credit card was allegedly used for a $80.12 fuel purchase.
At about 6 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Walmart, bank cards were allegedly used for purchases totaling $1,420.76.
The filing by Buffalo Valley Regional Police connected the allegations through video which observed the same year, model and color BMW “station wagon” at the three locations operated by the same person.
Haynes was unable to post $50,000 bail and held in the Union County Jail after preliminary arraignment before District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg.
