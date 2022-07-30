BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield, the three campuses of Commonwealth University (CU) are each receiving $40,000 from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to help curb underage drinking.
The CU grants are part of nearly $3.4 million awarded to 97 schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement, nonprofits, for-profits and colleges and universities to "reduce underage and dangerous alcohol consumption." The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced the funds are provided through the 2022-24 Alcohol Education Grant Program.
Grants will be administered by the CU Office of Campus Life.
• At Bloomsburg, the grant money will fund National Association for Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) Certified Peer Educator Training, bystander intervention training, increased enforcement patrols; National Liquor Law Enforcement Association membership.
• At Lock Haven, the grant monies will be used for presentations; NASPA Certified Peer Education training, PLCB's Alcohol Awareness for Student Leaders and Influencers training, a social media campaign and bystander intervention training.
• At Mansfield the grant money will be used for presentation, NASPA Certified Peer Education training, PLCB's Alcohol Awareness for Student Leaders and Influencers training, a social media campaign and bystander intervention training.
Marty Wygmans, vice president for student success and campus life, thanked those who created the grant proposals for each campus. PLCB Chairman Tim Holden noted the board has awarded $21.1 million in alcohol education grants to prevent underage and irresponsible drinking since 1999.
In addition to the provision of millions of dollars in alcohol education grants to communities, educational institutions, and law enforcement agencies, the PLCB works to educate the public about the dangers of underage and dangerous drinking through a variety of other avenues.
They include a free annual alcohol educational conference, an award-winning prevention campaign - Know When. Know How - targeted to underage drinking, the creation and distribution of a wide range of educational materials, training and technical assistance.
