BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield, the three campuses of Commonwealth University (CU) are each receiving $40,000 from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to help curb underage drinking.

The CU grants are part of nearly $3.4 million awarded to 97 schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement, nonprofits, for-profits and colleges and universities to "reduce underage and dangerous alcohol consumption." The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced the funds are provided through the 2022-24 Alcohol Education Grant Program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.