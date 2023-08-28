HARRISBURG — Acres of farmland in the 23rd Senatorial District will be protected for future generations following recent approval of the purchase of conservation easements by the state Agricultural Land Preservation Board, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
Three local crop and livestock operations were part of 2,645 total acres across the state and 35 farms in 18 counties that were approved for preservation. The local operations include:
• Kevin P. and Angela Lynn Ganther Farm – Wolf Township, Lycoming County, 93-acre crop operation.
• Paul O. and Patricia P. Wentzler Farm – Muncy Township, Lycoming County, 67-acre crop operation.
• Lucas, Melinda and Deborah Criswell #3 Farm — Kelly Township, Union County, 54-acre crop operation.
The Pennsylvania Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase Program, as it is formally known, is dedicated to slowing the loss of prime farmland to non-agricultural uses. Funding allows state, county, and local governments to purchase conservation easements from owners of quality farmland. State, county, local, and federal funds committed during the Board’s meetings are allocated to county programs to purchase development rights to preserve farms on county waiting lists.
To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, visit agriculture.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.