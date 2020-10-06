Nursing center resident describes heartbreak of COVID

MILTON — A resident of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who has been dealing with her own loss has also seen firsthand the heartbreak staff members have experienced by losing residents they developed close bonds with.
Diane Specht, 59, has been a resident of the nursing center for seven years. Her husband Jeffrey Specht, 65, was also a resident. He passed away Sept. 15 after contracting COVID-19.
Since the onset of a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in August, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting that 35 residents have died of the virus.
The DOH has also confirmed that 108 residents and 56 staff members have contracted COVID-19.
Specht said it was difficult for staff members to return from their own bout with the virus to find so many residents had passed away.
“It was very hard to come back and find empty beds where their loved residents were,” Specht said. “It was an ache. They are our family. We are their family. It was like losing your own family members.”
The Spechts were married for 20 years.
Diane moved into the nursing center after being hospitalized for one year due to a severe infection. Her husband was on dialysis and had been sharing a room with her at the center for three years.
Both tested positive for COVID-19 in early August.
“It freaked me out, to be honest,” Specht said. “I was more worried about my husband because he was immune compromised.”
Two days before the couple was to come out of quarantine, Jeffrey started to develop a cough.
“The doctor automatically had put him on an inhaler,” Specht said. “He wanted to make sure his lungs didn’t get pneumonia.”
Jeffrey was hospitalized and subsequently placed on a ventilator.
“They called me the night before, Monday (Sept. 14), and said they didn’t think he’d make it through the night,” Specht recalled. “He went into total organ failure.”
The doctor asked Specht if she wanted her husband to be taken off of the ventilator.
“I didn’t want to see him suffer so I said ‘yes, take him off,’” she recalled. “He died peacefully in his sleep.”
The past few weeks have been difficult for Specht.
“I thought because of my past illness, I would be the first to go,” she said. “It’s really hard. It really bothers your mind. It’s tough to wrap your mind around what this disease really is. We can’t see it. It’s invisible.
“It was very tragic,” Specht continued. “We lost a lot of our friends.”
Considering she and her husband didn’t leave their room at the facility, Specht is unsure how they contracted the virus.
“Was it spread by a staff member? Probably,” she said. “But you can’t point the finger. We had agency staff (coming into the facility) before the corona hit.
“Could the facility have done more? Sure, probably,” Specht continued. “Did they do what they thought was adequate? Yes. The (employees) were given masks.”
She said staff did not have the N95 masks.
“We just had regular surgical masks, which were deemed sufficient by the CDC,” Specht said. “Nobody came in with a temp. If they were sick, they were sent home.”
She said it was “scary” to be the resident of a long-term care facility going through a COVID-19 outbreak.
“We had a lot of sick people,” Specht said. “The worst patients were those who were severely ill or immune compromised. They were automatically sent out, to the hospital.”
Residents of the Milton center who were diagnosed with COVID-19, but not sent to a hospital, were isolated, Specht said.
She feels for other long-term care facilities in the region which are currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.
“People need to realize, this not a joke,” Specht said. “I’m afraid we’re going to have to wear masks because of the airborne virus. There is no way to treat the air... Whatever air I’m breathing, you’re breathing. We all have the same chance (of contracting the virus).”
Specht has been seeing psychologist to help deal with her grief.
“It’s hard, I have my good days, I have my bad days,” she said. “I have a lot of his belongings I need to dispose of. He was a big sprint car fan. His racing books and anything racing related, except collectibles, will be donated to the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.”
In keeping with his wishes, Jeffrey’s ashes will be spread over the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.
Prior to their marriage, Specht said her husband occasionally drove race cars at the Selinsgrove and Williams Grove speedways.
“He was a diehard, bonafide, live ‘til you drop dirt-track (racing) fan,” Specht said. “He would hit Williams Grove, until he got sick, every Friday and Saturday night.”
While the couple lived in Milton prior to entering the nursing facility, Diane was originally from Shamokin and Jeffrey from Milton.
