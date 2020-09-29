DANVILLE — Geisinger Health System is among the companies recognized by Military Times as Best for Vets: Employers 2020. The annual survey is an analysis of a company’s efforts to connect with veterans and provide an environment for success.
With a workforce that includes more than 700 veterans, Geisinger scored among the best for its commitment to hiring and retaining military personnel and reservists. The health system launched a veteran program two years ago. Its veteran hiring rate has increased by 41%, and retention of veteran employees has grown from 80% to 86%.
Best for Vets: Employers 2020 rankings are based on a voluntary survey. More than 100 questions sought detailed information based on the individual company’s policies and practices related to veteran recruitment and retention, support for translation of military skills to civilian credentials, support for military spouse employment and accommodations for members of the National Guard and Reserves.
Geisinger sponsors VetNet, an employee resource group which acts as a forum for veteran employees to connect and discuss issues important to them. A newly created position within the organization better serves the veteran community across Geisinger, including employees and candidates, by developing recruitment and training programs.
“Geisinger recognizes veterans’ commitment to service and leadership and has created programs to build and advance the careers of military men and women,” said Chris Grill, a U.S. Army veteran and program manager of Military and Veterans Affairs at Geisinger. “We’re committed to supporting our employees serving in the Reserves and National Guard through benefits such as two weeks of paid military leave. And we help veterans interested in a career with Geisinger by providing personalized career guidance and resume and application support.”
In addition to the Best For Vets: Employer designation, in 2020, Geisinger was designated a Military Friendly Employer and in 2019, formally joined the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Youth Success to support soldiers’ transition from the military to civilian employment.
One-hundred-sixty-four organizations submitted responses to the Best for Vets: Employers 2020 survey that ran from March to July. The criteria for evaluating the companies are based on years of Military Times research, interviews with veterans and input from veterans’ advocates and human resources professionals. The survey was written, analyzed, weighted and scored in partnership with data analysts at the Veterans Research Network, formerly part of ScoutComms but now part of the Fors Marsh Group.
