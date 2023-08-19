State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 10:31 a.m. Aug. 16 at JPM Road and Timberhaven Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Mary Engleman-Wilce, 56, of Lewisburg, pulled from a stop sign and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bradley Herrold, 53, of Danville.
Engleman-Wilce was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:28 a.m. Aug. 16 at Continental Boulevard and Red Roof Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2020 Jeep Sport driven by Judy Strickland, 78, of Danville, struck the rear of a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Sharon Ivanauskas, 49, of Flemington, N.J. Strickland sustained a suspected minor injury.
One-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old Mifflinburg man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 8:04 a.m. Aug. 16 along Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Glenn Keister went off the roadway, struck a utility pole, and went down a slight embankment. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. cow
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Montgomery woman and three passengers escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 8:22 p.m. Aug. 4 along Route 44, Gregg Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Antonia Carrasquillo was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus east on Route 44 when she couldn't avoid striking a cow standing in the roadway. Carrasquillo and three passengers, ages 16, 13 and 5, were uninjured.
