Signs of the season

MILTON — A sure sign that fall is fast approaching occurs each year when community volunteers place orange, hand-crafted signs throughout the Milton area.
Those signs — promoting one of Milton’s biggest events — have been popping up across the downtown area in recent days. Volunteers with the Milton Harvest Festival have been hard at work placing signs promoting the celebration.
The 47th edition of the Milton Harvest Festival will take place Sept. 9-16 in Milton. This year’s theme is “Plant Today — Harvest Tomorrow.”
The schedule for the week includes:
• Saturday, Sept. 9: Arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m., to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, registration at 7:30 a.m., race starts 9:30 a.m., Broadway and Filbert streets; pet parade, 9 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., Milton; Princess Pageant, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Sunday, Sept. 10: Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 4 p.m., Milton Area High School Auditorium; Milton Area Community Band Concert, 7 p.m., Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St.
• Monday, Sept. 11: pumpkin roll, 5 to 6 p.m., Academy Avenue and Locust Street.
• Tuesday, Sept. 12: Scarecrow Patch, 5 to 6 p.m., Race and South Front streets.
• Wednesday, Sept. 13: Boogie on Bound, 6 to 8 p.m., Bound Avenue. Featuring music by Family Ties.
• Thursday, Sept. 14: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s UMC, 102 L. Market St.
• Friday, Sept. 15: Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School Alumni Field, Milton vs. Mount Carmel.
• Saturday, Sept. 16: Arts, crfats and food vendors open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Arch Street; Chalk the Walk on Elm Street, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; parade, 1 p.m.
Pete Bergen is this year’s parade grand marshal, while Father John Hoke is serving as the saluting officer.
