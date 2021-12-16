WATSONTOWN — Brendi Brooke believes Chief Carl Reed would be pleased by the outpouring of community support which has allowed a program he started more than 70 years ago to continue to grow to meet community needs during the holiday season.
Brooke, the Watsontown Borough secretary/treasurer, volunteers her time to coordinate of the Watsontown Police Department’s Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund program.
Reed founded the program in 1949 while serving as the department’s chief. He passed away in 1972, and the program has continued to grow through the years.
“I believe Chief Reed would be pleased that it’s continued, shocked at how it’s grown and honored that we still do it in his name,” Brooke said.
So far for the 2021 Christmas season, Brooke said the program has received the names of 95 children in need — all within the boundaries of the Warrior Run School District — who will be receiving Christmas gifts through the program.
Each child, Brooke said, will receive seven to 10 gifts.
Earlier this week, she and police department Lt. Chris Snyder used donated funds to purchase three bicycles for children being served by the program.
“Anybody who asks for a bike gets a bike,” Brooke said. “This year, we had three (requests).”
She said the program receives recommendations from community members of those in need of assistance with Christmas gifts for children.
“The Warrior Run School District, the nurses, put through information to us,” Brooke explained. “People come to our counter or call in (with names of those in need). It’s all confidential.
“We take names 365 days a year.”
For each child recommended to receive gifts through the program, Brooke said volunteers request their age, likes, wants and needs.
That information is then matched with donations received through the program.
“We go through what’s been donated to us,” Brooke said. “We try to put together well-rounded Christmases for children.”
In November, the borough sends out letters with its customers’ electric bills asking for donations to the program.
Volunteers with the program begin shopping for gifts on Black Friday.
Both financial donations and new toys pour in from the community.
“The fact that this is through donations and gifts from the community, it’s wonderful,” Brooke said. “We try our best to be prudent with financial donations.”
She estimates the program distributes $10,000 worth of gifts each year.
“We’re talking 700 to 900 toys,” Brooke said.
Brooke said all donations to the program make a difference.
“One toy adds up to hundreds of toys,” she said. “One dollar is as important as $100. It takes the community to make this go.”
The community has been generous with its donations this year. In particular, Brooke said children have been providing donations.
She pointed to 6-year-old Lilly Wallace, who collected a pickup truck load of toys for the project during the borough’s recent Caravan of Lights parade.
“To see a child at 6 years old want to serve, that’s huge, in the world we live in today,” Brooke said.
Lilly is the daughter of Josh and Lynnette Wallace. Josh is a co-pastor at the Watsontown Baptist Church and serves on the Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund committee.
In addition to the truckload of toys collected through Lilly’s efforts, Josh said $3,500 was raised. With the funds, the Wallace family purchased toys for the program at three local retailers, Keystone Housewares in Mifflinburg, Landis Originals in Lewisburg, Hinkle’s Toy Barn in Milton and Blue Heron Sports in Milton.
“This time of year, Amazon and Walmart, they make enough money,” Josh said. “We are big proponents of shopping local, buying local... That means a lot to us.”
He said Lilly is in awe with how successful her efforts were.
“I’m a preacher and I don’t have the words to say how proud of her I am,” Josh said. “This is 100% her idea.
“To me, this would be every parent’s dream come true, to have a kid that has a heart to serve like this.”
Josh said his daughter plans to grow the collection efforts for the program next year.
Brooke said Lilly’s efforts have inspired others to contribute to the program.
“Thanks to Lilly’s toy drive, the response has been incredible because it went much bigger than Watsontown,” she said. “(The Wallaces) were getting (donated) gifts every day... It was incredible.”
This week, Brooke said volunteers will be preparing the gifts to be provided to each family. In addition, families will receive food items donated by Lingle’s Neighborhood Market.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite offered thanks to everyone who helps to make the program a success each year.
“The police department represents the program, but most of the work is done by volunteers,” he said.
Witherite added that Snyder is Brooke’s “right-hand-man” in helping to organize the program each year.
In addition to the Christmas season, Brooke said the program serves the community throughout the year.
“Leftover toys are always, if not handed out for other reasons, are kept (for the following year’s Christmas),” she said.
For example, Brooke said toys may be provided to fire victims or handed out by police officers while responding to an incident involving children.
Each summer, the program provides toys to the Kids Cafe program, to be given away during a Christmas in July event held in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
“We take care of the community’s welfare as a whole,” Brooke said. “We were able to help the Girl Scouts from the Milton/Warrior Run area with a project to benefit the residents at the Warrior Run manor.”
She noted that multiple volunteers are involved with the program.
“It’s not just me,” Brooke said, adding that borough and police department staff give their free time to help.
“Former members of (borough) council, members of the current council, they all shop (for gifts),” she said.
In addition to Brooke, Witherite and Josh Wallace, the Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund program committee includes Paul Smith and Hez Burrows.
Financial contributions to support the program are accepted year round. Checks should be made out to the Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund and dropped off at or mailed to the Watsontown Borough Office, 318 Main St., Watsontown PA 17777.
