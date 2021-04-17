LEWISBURG — With retirement after 42 years on the horizon, Karen Baker, Wolf's Jewelry owner, reflected upon her career experience.
Baker said Wolf's Jewelry, now on Market Street between North Third and North Fourth streets, was once one of five such shops in town. From their previous spot, it was possible one could see Harry Stiefel greeting customers at another downtown institution, the Campus Theatre.
"We used be on the corner where Brushstrokes (Gallery Art Supplies) is," Baker said. "Roger's was on one side and we were on the other side."
Wolf's Jewelry, the last of the original downtown jewelry shops, was founded in 1945 by Glenn and Esther Wolf. An employee since 1979, Baker bought the business from the estate of Clarence Wolf after his death in 2011.
Baker explained the work has been gratifying in ways money can't measure.
"I've me so many nice people," Baker said. "It is like generations of people (I) have sold to."
It was not uncommon for customers to mention their grandparents bought their rings from Wolf's Jewelry. High schoolers at the top of their classes were also traditionally awarded Bulova Caravelle watches from Wolf's.
"I will definitely miss the people," Baker said. "It starts with graduation and class rings and keeps going on."
Baker thanked the entire community of supporters and customers, noting the decision to retire was not due to COVID-19. She said 2020 was a good year for the business and the first few months of 2021 were also shaping up nicely.
"My grandson lives in Tennessee, my other son is in North Carolina," she added. "It is time to be able to visit them."
Wolf's Jewelry will be open for a few months yet and a buyer in search of a "turn key" opportunity would always be welcome. Baker said their watch repair expert was considering donating parts and other material to a nonprofit that trains disabled veterans in watch repair.
A prospective customer in search of an anniversary gift said he was "heartbroken" at the prospect of Wolf's closure. Baker noted that their repair person may continue to offer services from a home shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.