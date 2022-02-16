BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University (BU) and the Bloomsburg University Foundation recently received a $1 million gift from alumnus Stephen J. Jones and his wife Melanie Sanchez-Jones for the BU Honors College.
The gift will support the construction and enhancement of Lycoming Hall, the designated residence hall for the Honors College. The enhanced facility will provide BU Honors College students with a collaborative living and learning space to help realize their academic and intellectual potential.
Jones recently retired from his position as the president and CEO of Covanta Holding Corporation. The member of the Class of 1983 has been a loyal donor to BU for nearly 40 years with contributions totaling more than $2 million. Donations are now primarily through a foundation he created with his wife. They support to high-impact learning practices including study abroad professional experience grants and various "Professional U" initiatives including support for four faculty fellowships.
