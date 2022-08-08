LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced a schedule of upcoming screenings, classes and support groups.
The following screenings will be held:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 12:07 am
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 12:07 am
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced a schedule of upcoming screenings, classes and support groups.
The following screenings will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Christ Episcopal Church, Williamsport. Appointments required.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings: 6 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Sunbury YMCA; 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Selinsgrove Senior Center; 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Northumberland Senior Center; 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, Milton YMCA; 8:45 to 10:15 a.m Wednesday, Sept. 28, Mifflinburg YMCA.
The following classes will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center, Lewisburg.
• Newborn Care: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 12 and 19, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Prepared Childbirth Class: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the Miller Conference Center.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 8:30 at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Miller Center.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at The Miller Center.
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: Women’s Health: Your Pelvic Floor, Core and More, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at The Miller Center.
• Skin Cancer Prevention and Treatment: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Miller Center.
The following support groups will meet:
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the Surgical Specialist of Evangelical lobby, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Life After Loss: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15 to Oct. 20, 3-4:30 pm, at Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
• Empty Arms: 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at St John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
For more information on screenings, classes or support groups, or to register and pay fees where applicable, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.