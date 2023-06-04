CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Multiple responders from across a three-county area were called Saturday afternoon to battle a "rapidly expanding" fire which broke out at the Lycoming County Landfill, located just off of Route 15 in Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
According to a post on the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page, the department was called at 4:31 p.m. to the landfill.
"An approximately 200-by-400 foot area of the working face of the landfill was burning and rapidly expanding," the post stated. "An immediate request was made for three water tankers from Union and Northumberland counties, as well as six additional tankers from Lycoming County."
At least 20 landfill employees also responded to assist with containing and extinugishing the blaze.
"A tanker shuttle operated from two fill sites within the landfill property to supply the 3,500-gallon-per-minute master-stream firefighting operation," the post stated. "Thanks to all that assisted and most importantly to (landfill) Director Jason Yorks and all of the landfill employees that responded without request and worked feverishly beside the fireman."
In addition to Clinton Township, firefighters from the Warrior Run area, White Deer Township, Milton, Washington Township, Montgomery, Hughesville, Picture Rocks, Duboistown, Loyalsock, Nisbet, Hepburn Township and South Williamsport responded.
In Snyder County, multiple firefighters from across Snyder, Perry, Juniata and Union counties have spent much of the weekend battling a fire on Shade Mountain, near Middleburg.
According to a post on Juniata County's Beale Township Fire Company Facebook page, the blaze had reached 150 acres as of Sunday morning.
Firefighters from New Berlin and Union County's West End have been among the numerous responders battling that blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.