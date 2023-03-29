LEWISBURG — The Union County Commissioners will be looking to approve the installation of a new jailhouse records system at the county lockup in the near future.
During the prison board of a Tuesday county commissioners meeting, Deputy Warden Ryan Boatman and Warden Ernie Ritter said they’ve been looking at several systems. They are evaluating which ones would handle the jailhouse records, tablets for prison inmates, and commissary transactions all in one program.
Ritter explained that the current records system, the Unified Case Management system, has been sold by the state and will no longer be available for county prisons.
Ritter said they are looking to implement Beacon Software Solutions to handle their records system at a cost of $23,650. The system would be able to integrate all the prison’s records on one site.
Ritter said he would like to have the system purchased and installed as soon as possible as they will need time to download all current records onto the new system as that will take time.
Boatman used the system while working in Clinton County, and believes it will fit Union County’s needs.
The prison board recommended Ritter and Boatman present Union County Solicitor Jonathan DeWald with information to review the before commissioners give their approval to move forward with purchasing the system.
Approval could be given at a meeting scheduled for next week.
The commissioners approved a request from the Union County Safety Committee to use a Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool Loss Prevention Grant to purchase six Platinum Network Vandal Dome IP cameras for the Corrections Department for $4,350, 100 key fobs for the courthouse for $925, three 55” Samsung TV Monitors for the Corrections Department for $1,194, and backup storage for cybersecurity for $624.
The commissioner also approved a committee recommendation to use a Pennsylvania Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust Safety Improvement Program Grant to purchase: An updated intercom system, and two doors to be key fobbed at the Mifflinburg Government Center, for $9,927; three upgraded ladders for maintenance, for $747; a taser instruction fee for the corrections department, for $495; and an AED for the Mifflinburg Government Center, for $1,500.
Applications were approved for: Burial expenses for the deceased service persons Willard Raker, John Summers, Paul Yakubick, Elmer Henry, Harry Johnson, Clyde Gass II, Nellie Neal and Roland Heimbach; headstones for the graves of Nellie Neal, Ronald Ulrich, Harry Johnson; and burial expenses for deceased service man’s widow Wonona Gardner.
The commissioners were also given an update on the household and agricultural hazardous waste collection event held March 24-25 at the Silvermoon in Kelly Township.
Union County Emergency Management Agency Director Michele Dietrich said 1,145 cars and one bicycle attended the event. When the event wrapped up, four tractor-trailer loads of hazardous household and agricultural products were collected.
She is still waiting to learn how many pounds of materials were collected and how much it will cost the county.
Dietrih has secured a Department of Environmental Protection Agency grant that will cover up to 50% of the costs for the event.
In other business, the following personnel moves were approved:
• The following resignations and retirements: David Pidcoe, correction officer; Kathy Dye, part-time maintenance person.
• Hiring Lottie Grasley, part-time licensed practical nurse at the Union County Jail, $30 per hour.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.