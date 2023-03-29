LEWISBURG — The Union County Commissioners will be looking to approve the installation of a new jailhouse records system at the county lockup in the near future.

During the prison board of a Tuesday county commissioners meeting, Deputy Warden Ryan Boatman and Warden Ernie Ritter said they’ve been looking at several systems. They are evaluating which ones would handle the jailhouse records, tablets for prison inmates, and commissary transactions all in one program.

