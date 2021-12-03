Library facing potential funding crunch

MILTON — With a $7,362 monthly mortgage to pay, and facing the potential loss of up to $12,000 in funding from one source, the director of the Milton Public Library is working to address a looming budgetary shortfall.
Kris LaVanish said the Milton Public Library’s annual budget is approximately $250,000. In past years, she said a strong percentage of the library’s revenue has come from the Borough of Milton.
During its Nov. 23 meeting, Milton Borough Council approved the first reading of its 2022 $3.1 million budget, which includes a proposed change in funding to the library.
According to borough Manager Jess Novinger, in previous years the library received .425 mills in taxes from the borough, plus delinquent taxes paid from that millage. As a result, she said the library received $35,100 in millage, plus varying amounts of delinquent taxes.
As written, Novinger said the 2022 budget eliminates the tax millage allocated to the library. Instead, it will now receive a $45,000 flat fee from the borough.
During the meeting, Novinger said the decrease in funding to the library will equal approximately $12,000.
LaVanish is urging library supporters to attend the council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, to ask council to reconsider the proposed decrease in library funding.
“The borough is our largest contributor,” LaVanish said. “Public libraries, in communities, exist in some part because of some kind of local tax.”
She expressed gratitude for the borough’s past funding to the library, and looks forward to continuing to work with officials regardless of the decisions made surrounding the 2022 budget.
“The borough has been incredibly supportive of us,” LaVanish said. “We exist, in large part, because of the borough.
“We want to maintain that good relationship,” she continued.
LaVanish said she has a “great working relationship” with Novinger and council President Jamie Walker.
“(Walker) has been very responsive and willing to continue to talk, listen to us,” she said. “That’s a really great part of living in a small community.”
LaVanish said the library is fortunate in that two members of borough council — Joe Moralez and Cindy Fawess — also serve on the library’s board of directors.
“I know they are going to go to bat for the library,” she said.
Moralez, who is president of the library board, said borough management and individual council members have been meeting to discuss a potential increase in the amount being allocated to the library in 2022.
“We are all working towards an increase to get the library budget to kind of be where it was historically,” he said. “I’m hopeful there will be a positive resolution, a positive outcome that the borough can be proud of.”
LaVanish is the library’s only full-time employee. There are six part-time staff members.
Following the Nov. 23 council meeting, she said the proposed decrease in funding from the borough equates to three part-time staff positions.
Even if funding from the borough decreases, LaVanish indicated the library will be able to continue serving the community.
“I have every confidence that we will be OK,” she said. “I don’t really know what that means... We are going to work really, really hard on things.”
In addition to the funding from the Borough of Milton, LaVanish said the library receives contributions from East and West Chillisquaque townships. The library also serves Turbot Township.
While the borough is the library’s largest single contributor, LaVanish said it receives $23,000 in annual funding from the state. That number has been flat for years.
She said the library must meet certain criteria in order to continue receiving the state funding. For example, she said the funding is contingent on the library dedicating at least 12% of its budget to materials.
In addition, the library must have 1.5 books in its circulation for each of the 13,000 individuals who live in the library’s coverage area. LaVanish said the library is also required to maintain 50 magazine subscriptions.
On top of the state and local funding, LaVanish said the remainder of the library’s budget is covered by grants, donations and by utilizing the library’s savings.
LaVanish said grants typically can’t be used to cover operational expenses, which are significant.
She said the library moved to its current location in 2012. It must cover a $7,362 monthly mortgage. The library is looking to refinance its mortgage in an effort to save some money.
“Our electricity bill is $10,000 to $12,000 (per year),” LaVanish said.
She said the library also struggles to maintain its grounds. Recently, local Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis clubs joined together to assist with groundwork at the library.
Since joining the library staff one year ago, LaVanish has focused much of her attention on applying for grants.
Recently, the library received a $25,000 grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. LaVanish said the money must be used for fundraising and cannot cover operational expenses.
“I can hire a consultant for fundraising,” she said. “I can purchase software to help with fundraising.
“When you are grant writing, there are not grants for operational costs.”
While the library is carefully watching its 2022 budget, LaVanish said patronage remains high.
“Our usage is good,” she said. “It definitely hasn’t rebounded since COVID in the way we would like to see... Working into the level of service that we want to get to, that is not something that happens overnight.”
On average, LaVanish said the library has gained one new cardholder each day this year.
“That is due, in part, to my staffing getting the word out (about the library),” she said. “They do a great job with what they have to work with.”
LaVanish has set a goal of raising $300,000 in 2022. While the annual budget is $250,000, she said the library would like to replenish funds which have been pulled from its savings in recent years.
“I need all of my part-time people to be full-time to pull this off,” she said. “We want people to come and use the library. We want people to be involved.”
While LaVanish said maintaining a steady stream of revenue for the library has been “tough,” she said the facility sits in a “beautiful setting.”
“It’s been utilized in a really great way,” she said. “We just need some help from the community.
“We’re working really hard to make it work, the staff and the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.