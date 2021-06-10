MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce recently held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
One was held at The Blooming Rooster and AB Blossoms Too, located at 30 Elm St., Milton.
The business features florals, gifts and other related items.
A separate ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority’s grand reopening of the Lewisburg Community Pool Saturday, June 5.
