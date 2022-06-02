MIFFLINBURG — The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish and Camp Mount Luther will hold a Vacation Bible School Day Camp from 6 to 8:15 p.m. July 24-28 in the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg.
The camp is for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The theme will be "Boundless: God Beyond Measure."
Activities will include devotions, games, arts and crafts, sports, music, special events and worship.
To register, visit felcmifflinburg.org or 4bellschurch.com. For more information, contact Ann Beckley at 570-490-0242 or beckleyann07@gmail.com.
