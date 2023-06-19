Union County Court of Common Pleas
Sentencings
• Timothy E. Cawley, 33, New Columbia, one year probation on intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
• Christine M. Schnoor, 51, Milton, 48 hours to six months confinement on DUI high rate of alcohol second offense.
• Crystale J. Crawford, 60, Milton, three years probation on felony retail theft taking of merchandise.
• Cynthia A. Slomske, 52, Middletown, two years probation for DUI general impairment incapable of driving safely first offense.
• Corey L. Cummings, 38, Milton, two years probation for retail theft taking of merchandise.
• Sarah E. Young, 38, Mifflinburg, two years probation on DUI general impairment incompetent of driving safely first offense.
• Jeffery S. Scott, 57, Milton, one month to 23 months, 29 days confinement, and 36 months probation on retail theft taking of merchandise.
• Daquell Jeffries, 22, Brooklyn, N.Y., six months to one year, 24 months 29 days confinement on possession of a controlled substance contraband by an inmate.
State Police at Milton
One-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Millmont boy escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 3:37 a.m. June 17 along Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said the boy fell asleep while driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, causing the car to go off the roadway and into a ditch.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported the theft of stop signs, valued at $400.
The thefts occurred between 6 p.m. June 16 and 6 a.m. June 17 at Creek and Ridge roads, White Deer Township, Union County.
State Police at Bloomsburg
Assault by fear
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Bloomsburg man is under investigation after allegedly aiming a gun at two other people during a road-rage incident.
Troopers said Matthew Zaleskas is under investigation after allegedly aiming a gun at Keayon Williams, 24, of Milton, and Tanna Morales, 24, of Bethlehem. The incident occurred at 4:01 p.m. May 19 along Interstate 80 westbound, Mifflin Township, Columbia County.
Union County
Deed Transfers
• Paul W. Brann, Carol A. Brann, to Fred R. Warren, Jean Powell Warren, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Julie A. Dorman Executrix, Andrew E. Stanley Executor, Robert C. Stanley Executor, to Michael W. Dorman, Julie A. Dorman, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Country View Family Farms L.L.C., to Pennsylvania American Water Company, right of way, White Deer Township, $1.
• Michael Lesher, to Jerry L. Moore, Janice M. Moore, property in Mifflinburg, $90,000.
• Robert L. Jows Estate, Eda M. Beaver Executrix, to Shannon E. Lust, property in West Buffalo Township, $47,000.
• FMGG L.L.C., Filippo Mazzamuto Member, Giuseppe Giambanco Member, to Aislynn K. Raymond, Joshua L. Doherty, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brianna Apfelbaum Kula Trustee, John S. Apfelbaum Trustee, Carole H. Apfelbaum Family Trust, to Jeffrey C. Apfelbaum, Susan P. Apfelbaum, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff Ernest R. Ritter III, Jeremy D. Eckert, to Wells Fargo Bank, property in White Deer Township, $68,000.
• Michelle L. Dauberman Executrix, Barbara K. Brown Estate, to Michelle L. Dauberman Trustee, Barbara K. Brown Revocable Living Trust, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Brandon C. Rote Executor, Lana A. Rote, to Katrina M. Rote, property in White Deer Township, $39,800.
• Ronald L. Mowery, Linda L. Mowery, to Ronald L. Mowery, Linda L. Mowery, Tracy A. Weaver, Tina A. Sweigart, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Sandra L. Tristan by Agent, Allen K. Neyhard Agent, to Angela L. Wagner, John C. Wagner, Sandra L. Tristan, Michael W. Showers, correction, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Allen L. Zimmerman, Janet S. Zimmerman, to Allen L. Zimmerman Trustee, Janet S. Zimmerman Trustee, Allen L. Zimmerman Primary Residence and Asset, Janet S. Zimmerman Primary Residence and Asset, Allen L. Zimmerman and Janet S. Zimmerman Primary Residence and Asset, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Erik Farmer, to Emily L. Unrue, Cole Young, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• David E. Rudy, Cathy A. Rudy, to Edith L. Moyer, Gregory S. Moyer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paul H. Noguchi, Susan D. Noguchi, to Jason M. Cohen, Lauren S. Cohen, property in Union Township, $1.
• Manzoor A. Shah, Syed Qadri, to Ryan C. Stauffer, Leila Soleimani, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carol J. Reedy, to Mark M. Sherman Jr., property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Mark B. Deford, Tina M. Deford, to Mark B. Deford, Tina M. Deford, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Gregory L. Hafer, Catherine J. Hafer, to UGI Utilities Inc., right of way, Union Township.
• Jere W. Motto, Marianne K. Motto, to Jere W. Motto Trustee, Marianne K. Motto Trustee, Jere and Marianne Motto Irrevocable Foundation Trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Janet E. Pappas Administratrix, Steven J. Pappas Estate, to Antonio Crisanti, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jared C. Goss, Leah R. Goss, to Logan A. Reed, Cole E. Chilcote, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jane A. Varone Executrix, Caroline M. Bavitz Estate, to Phillip Longnecker, Melissa Longnecker, property in Union Township, $1.
• Marcus H. Burkholder, Karen E. Burkholder, Karen E. Zeiset, to Marcus H. Burkholder, Karen E. Burkholder, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Marilyn S. Zaiser by Agent, Barry S. Zeiser Agent, to Marcus Burkholder, Karen Burkholder, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donna F. Betsker, to Faye J. Betsker, property in Limestone Township, $1.
